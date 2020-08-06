Former Central-Phenix City quarterback Peter Parrish announces transfer destination

After one season at LSU, former Central-Phenix City standout Peter Parrish has found his new home at the next level.
Parrish announced his plans to transfer to Memphis on Thursday. The news came three days after it was first reported that the redshirt freshman had entered the transfer portal.
COMMITTED TO THE UNIVERSITY OF MEMPHIS! 🔵⚪️🐯 @RSilverfield @kjfbcoach @coachtat2 @johnsimon31 #ALLIN #GTG pic.twitter.com/sY4dr0x4xZ— Peter Parrish (@peter_jelani) August 6, 2020
Parrish signed with LSU as a four-star prospect in the Class of 2019 after throwing for 1,466 yards and 12 touchdowns with just one interception and rushing for 615 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior. His heroics at Central ended in grand fashion, as he led the Red Devils to a 52-7 victory over Thompson in the Class 7A state title game to give the program its first championship since 1993 and first undefeated season since 1944.
"He's got tremendous wheels. I think he ran a 4.5 down at camp this week for (LSU). Also, they're getting a guy who's got a tremendous arm. He's a complete quarterback," then-Central coach Jamey DuBose said when Parrish committed in June 2018. "I'll be honest with you, I think Peter will be a quick success in college football and in the SEC. I think Peter's a guy who you're going to see playing quick at LSU."
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Parrish redshirted in his first season with the Tigers and did not see any game action. He spoke highly of his freshman year in late December prior to LSU’s CFP semifinals victory over Oklahoma.
“It’s been a ride. It’s been a long journey. I’ve gotten to learn things, learn new experiences, things like that. It’s been a great experience so far for sure,” Parrish told the O-A News. “(It’s been about) learning how to grow up, you know what I’m saying? College is a lot different than high school. You’ve got to carry stuff differently. It’s just learning how to become a man. That’s the main thing I’ve learned from here.”
After Parrish was not seen at consecutive spring practices for the Tigers five months ago, Orgeron told reporters that Parrish hasn't been with the team "for a while" and was not with the team during offseason workouts following the program's national championship game victory over Clemson in mid-January.
Parrish will join a Memphis program that had originally offered him a scholarship in February 2018. He’ll become part of a team that won 12 games in 2019 and averaged 39.3 points per game in the process.
