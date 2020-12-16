Four-star defensive tackle Lee Hunter signs with Auburn

Despite questions surrounding the Auburn football program, the Tigers still added a major signee on Wednesday.
Four-star defensive tackle Lee Hunter signed with the Tigers. Hunter, who 247 Sports ranks as the sixth-best defensive tackle in the nation, initially committed to Auburn in December 2019.
Hunter is a consensus four-star recruit according to 247, Rivals and ESPN. He is officially Auburn’s first in-state signee in the 2021 class.
Lee Hunter
Hometown: Eight Mile, AL
Height: 6-5
Weight: 292
Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
247: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
