Four-star defensive tackle Lee Hunter signs with Auburn
Despite questions surrounding the Auburn football program, the Tigers still added a major signee on Wednesday.

Four-star defensive tackle Lee Hunter signed with the Tigers. Hunter, who 247 Sports ranks as the sixth-best defensive tackle in the nation, initially committed to Auburn in December 2019.

Hunter is a consensus four-star recruit according to 247, Rivals and ESPN. He is officially Auburn’s first in-state signee in the 2021 class.

Lee Hunter

Hometown: Eight Mile, AL

Height: 6-5

Weight: 292

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

247: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

