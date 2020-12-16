 Skip to main content
Four-star defensive tackle Marquis Robinson signs with Auburn
Four-star defensive tackle Marquis Robinson is officially Auburn bound.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Robinson has officially signed with Auburn. Robinson stands out as yet another Florida product who has decided to become a Tiger.

The Milton High School product is considered a four-star recruit per ESPN and a three-star according to Rivals and 247 Sports.

Marquis Robinson

Hometown: Milton, FL

Height: 6-3

Weight: 300

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐

247: ⭐⭐⭐

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

