Four-star defensive tackle Marquis Robinson signs with Auburn

Four-star defensive tackle Marquis Robinson is officially Auburn bound.
The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Robinson has officially signed with Auburn. Robinson stands out as yet another Florida product who has decided to become a Tiger.
The Milton High School product is considered a four-star recruit per ESPN and a three-star according to Rivals and 247 Sports.
Marquis Robinson
Hometown: Milton, FL
Height: 6-3
Weight: 300
Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐
247: ⭐⭐⭐
ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
