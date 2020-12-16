Four-star dual-threat quarterback Dematrius Davis signs with Auburn

Auburn has another elite dual-threat quarterback.

Auburn announced Davis has officially signed his letter of intent. He joins a quarterback room featuring sophomore Bo Nix along with senior Grant Loy.

Davis initially committed to Auburn on May 17 and decided to sign with the Tigers despite the team’s coaching change. He is a consensus four-star recruit who has played his high school ball at North Shore High School in Texas.

Davis has put together an incredible senior season in Texas. So far this year, he's thrown for 2,719 yards and 30 touchdowns with only one interception while also rushing for 570 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Davis plans to enroll early at Auburn.

Dematrius Davis

Hometown: Houston, TX

Height: 5-11

Weight: 200

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

247: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐