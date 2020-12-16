 Skip to main content
Four-star safety Ahmari Harvey signs with Auburn
Four-star safety Ahmari Harvey signs with Auburn

The Auburn Tigers went into the Sunshine State once again and convinced another talented player to head to the Plains.

Tallahassee, Florida native Ahmari Harvey has signed with Auburn. The 5-foot-11, 171-pound standout from Florida State University School joins a secondary that had several inexperienced players step up in 2020.

Harvey is a consensus four-star recruit according to Rivals, 247 Sports and ESPN. He is expected to enroll early at Auburn, according to 247.

Ahmari Harvey

Hometown: Tallahassee, FL

Height: 5-11

Weight: 171

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

247: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

