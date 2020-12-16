Four-star wide receiver Hal Presley signs with Auburn

Auburn has returned to the Lone Star State to add another talented player to its roster.
Arlington, Texas native Hal Presley has officially signed with Auburn. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Mansfield Summit High School star represents another potential playmaker added to the Tigers’ wide receiving corps.
Presley is considered a four-star prospect per ESPN but a three-star according to Rivals and 247 Sports.
Hal Presley
Hometown: Arlington, TX
Height: 6-3
Weight: 190
Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐
247: ⭐⭐⭐
ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
