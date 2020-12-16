 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four-star wide receiver Hal Presley signs with Auburn
0 comments

Four-star wide receiver Hal Presley signs with Auburn

  • Updated
  • 0

Auburn has returned to the Lone Star State to add another talented player to its roster.

Arlington, Texas native Hal Presley has officially signed with Auburn. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Mansfield Summit High School star represents another potential playmaker added to the Tigers’ wide receiving corps.

Presley is considered a four-star prospect per ESPN but a three-star according to Rivals and 247 Sports.

Hal Presley

Hometown: Arlington, TX

Height: 6-3

Weight: 190

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐

247: ⭐⭐⭐

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert