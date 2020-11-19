Glenwood meets Pike Liberal Arts in AISA AAA championship game

This isn’t just for the Glenwood football team.

That’s not how Jason Gibson sees it.

Yes, it’s the Glenwood football team that will win or lose the state championship game today, when No. 1 Glenwood faces No. 7 Pike Liberal Arts at 7 p.m. in Montgomery for the AISA AAA title.

Yes, only the Gators will be out there on the field competing, fighting to cap their perfect season.

But their chase for the championship isn’t just about themselves, Gibson says — and they couldn’t have gotten to this point without countless others.

“I really want it for the school,” said Gibson, Glenwood’s head coach.

Glenwood has powered through the season and is 10-0, now one win away from sealing a magic season in championship gold.

It’s been a special ride all fall — but when asked about the chance to cap it in the most special way, Gibson went back to the summer, and thought about the threat COVID-19 put over the sport, and all the sacrifices that had to be made not just by the players in order to make kickoff happen more safely.