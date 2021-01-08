King: Taking aim with a cap pistol

Back when I grew up, we played with dangerous things. Amazingly, most of us survived those days...even without crash helmets!

I probably wasn’t more than 8 or 9 years old when I got my first pocket knife. I’ll be the first to admit that was probably too young, but I still have all 10 digits and only cut myself badly once, that I can remember. Even then, I didn’t bleed to death or even have to get stitches.

Back then, especially in the country, if a boy reached his teenage years and didn’t have his own pocket knife, people viewed him with suspicious eyes. Some even spoke poorly of him.

Honestly, my first knife was a piece of junk, but within a year or so, I had traded up for a pretty little yellow-handled two-bladed Queen...from a grown man, but that’s another story for another time.

Not long after the “knife-age,” we had guns. Now before you get all wound up, the first ones weren’t real. As a matter of fact, my first gun-and-holster set came before that first pocket knife.

My hips were not big enough to hold up my holsters and keep them from sliding down my legs before I could quick draw on some imaginary bad guy. Marshall Dillion and Roy Rogers would have been so disappointed, especially since some of my equipment had their names written on it.