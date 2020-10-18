King: The games are real, but the fans in the stands aren’t

The Braves have swept the first two playoff series! Four of their five games were shut outs!

What do you mean you don’t follow soccer? Neither do I, but I have watched or listened to the Atlanta Braves play baseball since I was 10 years old, when they moved from Milwaukee to Atlanta.

Yes, I know it is football season, and we live in the Southeastern Conference, but the Braves are in the National League Championship Series. By the time you read my column, they may have even won the NL pennant. They haven’t done that in over 20 years. I will admit this year has been most unusual.

Since my home state does not have a major league team, I have been a Braves fan since day one...in 1966, that is.

In those early years, before Ted Turner and TBS, a televised game was a rare treat. These days, it seems that all games in every sport, except pickleball, are televised. I even saw a cornhole tournament on television recently.

For more than half a century, I’ve watched or listened on radio to an untold number of Braves games. I’ve been present in the stands to watch a few of those games in person. I’ve even come back out to get in my car after one game, only to discover that I couldn’t get in my car, because someone else had gotten in my car... and drove it off!