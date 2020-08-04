Opelika’s JT McArdle selected as preseason All-American

Opelika’s JT McArdle has been one of many local athletes to take on the challenge of being a two-sport athlete head on. But while he is preparing to strap his helmet back on for the fall, his skills on the baseball diamond have earned him a major recognition.

McArdle has been selected as a member of Baseball Factory’s preseason All-America team for the 2021 season. In addition to the recognition, the rising junior will travel to Arizona next January to play in a tournament at the Gene Autry Sports Complex, the spring training home of the Chicago Cubs.

“It is an honor that I am happy to accept based on years of hard work, practice and personal sacrifice, but I also feel that I share it with my teammates and coaches,” McArdle said. “Opelika High baseball was in the midst of a special season last year before it was cut short by the pandemic. We are looking to build on last year’s success and this honor highlights the tremendous direction that OHS baseball is heading under coach (Zach) Blatt’s leadership.”

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound McArdle did his part for an Opelika team that had high expectations in a 2020 season that was ultimately cut short due to coronavirus.

McArdle showed off his big arm by throwing 12.1 innings as a sophomore and in the process recording an 0-2 record with one save, seven strikeouts, a 2.27 ERA and a 1.297 WHIP. His plate appearances as a batter were limited, but he did manage one single before the year was said and done.

McArdle felt the Bulldogs were on the verge of something special when the pandemic forced the season’s cancellation.