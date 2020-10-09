Picks and Predictions: Auburn vs. Arkansas

Can Auburn still make the SEC Championship Game?

Mathematically, yes, Auburn still controls its own destiny. It’s happened before: Under Gus Malzahn, Auburn came back from early SEC losses to make the SEC Championship Game in 2013 and 2017. Both those losses were to LSU, and this one is to Georgia. But Auburn showed some strength in both of those games, whereas this time the Tigers were completely embarrassed. Yes, mathematically Auburn can make the title game, but if the Tigers play another game this season like the one they played last Saturday, then no, they cannot.

Is there anything Auburn can do to improve up front?

At this rate, Auburn is stuck with what it has and will have to try to accentuate positives and mitigate negatives. Defensively, Auburn is going to have to load the box and hope Jamien Sherwood and Smoke Monday live up to hype on the back side. On offense, getting an actual starting five would be nice, but even with it, new blocking sets and max-protect packages are going to be needed. As much as Chad Morris loves to use the tight ends for the passing game, I see a lot more blocking in their future instead.

Final score?

Auburn 27, Arkansas 13. Auburn will win, and do so rather handily, but the real tell will be in how much Auburn adjusts, and what new changes it makes after a complete disaster in Athens. Auburn will beat Arkansas on talent alone, but fans will look for a little more than just that in trying to figure out how the rest of this season is going to go on the Plains.