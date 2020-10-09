Picks and Predictions: Auburn vs. Arkansas

Jordan D. Hill, Auburn Beat Writer
How does Auburn respond after a tough loss last Saturday?
The Tigers dealt with a tough loss at Georgia on Saturday, but one could argue that Arkansas offers the perfect chance for Auburn to get right back on track. Auburn has dominated this series of late, as the Tigers have won six of their last seven games against the Razorbacks and have outscored Arkansas 193-36 in the last four meetings. There’s also the added motivation of Auburn offensive coordinator Chad Morris, who spent the previous two seasons as Arkansas’ head coach before being fired 22 games into his tenure. The Razorbacks are coming off a huge victory last week, and although they may put up a fight, the Tigers seem well equipped to quickly return to their winning ways.
Will the Tigers get the run game going against Arkansas?
Auburn has been nothing short of woeful when it comes to running the football this season, but the team showed positive signs last Saturday with true freshman Tank Bigsby impressing with what touches he got. Bigsby will hopefully be rejoined by junior Shaun Shivers and sophomore D.J. Williams this week, and their combined efforts will likely be necessary given the Arkansas defense. The Razorbacks have held firm by only allowing 104 rushing yards per game, which doesn’t bode well for Auburn. I predict the Tigers will eclipse that mark, but the rushing game will still lack what we would consider a “breakout” game.
Can Auburn still make the SEC Championship Game?
A loss in Week 2 does not by any means knock the Tigers out of contention in the SEC West, but it certainly made some of their biggest issues apparent. Auburn’s offensive line remains in flux and for good reason given its play, and the lack of an effective rushing attack is something that seemed hard to fathom under Gus Malzahn’s watch. The Tigers have to make major strides in those areas as well as in their play on defense quickly, because even if their hope for a game in mid-December is still alive, their margin of error is incredibly small.
Is there anything Auburn can do to improve up front?
This is a two-part question given Auburn’s issues on the offensive line and defensive line, and there’s two different answers to it. On offense, the Tigers need to find the lineup it likes and stick to it, which should mean bigger roles going forward for tackle Austin Troxell and guard Keiondre Jones. Defensively, the Tigers just need to get healthy, as defensive end Big Kat Bryant has been playing banged up and other options such as defensive tackle Jay Hardy and defensive end Daniel Foster-Allen haven’t been playing at all. I expect the defensive side to be more salvageable for Auburn.
Final score?
Auburn wins 31-17. There’s nothing Auburn would like more than to run it up on the Razorbacks on Saturday, but Arkansas has already proven itself to be capable of making plays. Expect Arkansas to keep things interesting in the first half before the Tigers put the game away just before the start of the fourth quarter.
Justin Lee, Sports Editor
How does Auburn respond after a tough loss last Saturday?
I expect to see frustration out of Auburn and expect to see Auburn try to take it out on Arkansas. It starts with the leaders: Bo Nix was visibly frustrated throughout the game last Saturday and KJ Britt was solemnly brooding postgame. I do not believe there is any tear in the locker room; those leaders have the full respect of the players and those players will follow them through this season no matter how it goes. They are disappointed with themselves and their own play. The Tigers would be wise to keep from overextending and keep respect for Arkansas as an opponent.
Will the Tigers get the run game going against Arkansas?
This is a sad state for “Running Back U.” I can’t just expect Auburn’s running game to improve until the Tigers show some sort of progress or basic footing. Right now, Auburn’s best running threat is Bo Nix, and that’s bad. Auburn has a new hope in Tank Bigsby, but the team is far from finding a potential 100-yard rusher. These struggles are to be expected after a talent like Boobee Whitlow leaves — and no matter how hard Auburn supporters tried to gloss over that or pretend he wouldn’t be missed, they’re seeing the size of the hole left now.
Can Auburn still make the SEC Championship Game?
Mathematically, yes, Auburn still controls its own destiny. It’s happened before: Under Gus Malzahn, Auburn came back from early SEC losses to make the SEC Championship Game in 2013 and 2017. Both those losses were to LSU, and this one is to Georgia. But Auburn showed some strength in both of those games, whereas this time the Tigers were completely embarrassed. Yes, mathematically Auburn can make the title game, but if the Tigers play another game this season like the one they played last Saturday, then no, they cannot.
Is there anything Auburn can do to improve up front?
At this rate, Auburn is stuck with what it has and will have to try to accentuate positives and mitigate negatives. Defensively, Auburn is going to have to load the box and hope Jamien Sherwood and Smoke Monday live up to hype on the back side. On offense, getting an actual starting five would be nice, but even with it, new blocking sets and max-protect packages are going to be needed. As much as Chad Morris loves to use the tight ends for the passing game, I see a lot more blocking in their future instead.
Final score?
Auburn 27, Arkansas 13. Auburn will win, and do so rather handily, but the real tell will be in how much Auburn adjusts, and what new changes it makes after a complete disaster in Athens. Auburn will beat Arkansas on talent alone, but fans will look for a little more than just that in trying to figure out how the rest of this season is going to go on the Plains.
