Prep Blitz Roundup - 10/3

Beulah falls to Childersburg on road
The Beulah Bobcats had trouble on the road Thursday, as the Bobcats couldn't keep up and gave up 21 fourth-quarter points in a 42-14 loss to Childersburg.
Beulah (0-6, 0-4) kept up through the first half of action with the Tigers, as the two teams were tied 7-7 in the first quarter and trailed by a 14-7 margin at halftime. The Bobcats and the Tigers traded touchdowns in the third quarter to enter the final 12 minutes with a 21-14 score only for Childersburg (2-4, 2-2) to take the game over.
Beulah quarterback Kaleb Abney was 5-of-13 passing for 37 yards and an interception and also had 10 carries for 119 yards and one touchdown. Running back Stanley Washington led the way for the Bobcats with five carries for 47 yards and the Bobcats' other touchdown.
Defensively, Bronson DuBose led the way with eight tackles. Owen Kelley racked up seven tackles, two tacks and one forced fumble, Caleb Burton recorded seven tackles and Austin Billingsley registered six tackles.
Beulah returns to action Friday when it hosts Reeltown in region play. Childersburg, meanwhile, travels to play Montgomery Catholic.
LaFayette tops Ranburne with region victory
After a tough start to the 2020 season, the LaFayette Bulldogs broke through in a big way with a 21-14 region victory over Ranburne.
“We played great. Our kids fought through some back-and-forth plays,” LaFayette head coach Juan Williams said. “Kudos to our defense. Our kids stepped up right there at the end of the victory.”
LaFayette quarterback Ty'quavian Daniel showed out for the Bulldogs with 14 completions for 203 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Vinay Singh was the top receiver, reeling in four receptions for 138 yards and two scores. On the ground, Ja'mariae Daniel led the way with 19 carries for 97 yards.
Defensively, Ceddricko Billingsley set the tone with 10 tackles and one sack. Jquavious Green contributed nine tackles and two sacks, and Antavious Woody had nine tackles and three sacks.
LaFayette (2-4, 2-3) will look to make it two in a row when the Bulldogs hit the road to face Horseshoe Bend in region action on Friday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!