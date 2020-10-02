Prep Blitz Roundup - 10/3

Beulah falls to Childersburg on road

The Beulah Bobcats had trouble on the road Thursday, as the Bobcats couldn't keep up and gave up 21 fourth-quarter points in a 42-14 loss to Childersburg.

Beulah (0-6, 0-4) kept up through the first half of action with the Tigers, as the two teams were tied 7-7 in the first quarter and trailed by a 14-7 margin at halftime. The Bobcats and the Tigers traded touchdowns in the third quarter to enter the final 12 minutes with a 21-14 score only for Childersburg (2-4, 2-2) to take the game over.

Beulah quarterback Kaleb Abney was 5-of-13 passing for 37 yards and an interception and also had 10 carries for 119 yards and one touchdown. Running back Stanley Washington led the way for the Bobcats with five carries for 47 yards and the Bobcats' other touchdown.

Defensively, Bronson DuBose led the way with eight tackles. Owen Kelley racked up seven tackles, two tacks and one forced fumble, Caleb Burton recorded seven tackles and Austin Billingsley registered six tackles.

Beulah returns to action Friday when it hosts Reeltown in region play. Childersburg, meanwhile, travels to play Montgomery Catholic.

LaFayette tops Ranburne with region victory