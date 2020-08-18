SEC announces safety guidelines, fan protocols for 2020 football season

The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday a long list of guidelines regarding fan attendance and worker protocol for its 10-game football schedule this fall.

Many of the rules and guidelines mirror state and local mandates calling for safety measures in the ongoing response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced the postponement of fall sports seasons for many athletic conferences and caused the restructuring of the SEC's entire season slate.

SEC games are planned to begin on Sept. 26, with Auburn opening at home against Kentucky.

Although the guidelines appear intended to be followed closely by all 14 member schools in the conference, the SEC's statement makes clear that individual institutions remain responsible for enforcement and making the majority of decisions for their respective campuses.

The list released by the conference includes a wide spectrum ranging from stadium entrance and seating to how tailgating, concession stands, restrooms and pre-game team walks will be managed.

The following is from the SEC's statement:

The Southeastern Conference has announced guidelines for its 14 member schools to establish expectations to manage the health and safety of fans in preparation for the 2020 football season, pending future decisions related to the allowance of fans to attend games as the Conference continues to monitor developments around the COVID-19 virus.

The SEC previously announced its initial COVID-19 management requirements for the fall athletics season as recommended by the SEC's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, focused on safety measures for student-athletes and others in direct contact with student-athletes in all sports.