The Southeastern Conference has announced it will postpone the start of fall sports until September, affecting Auburn’s soccer, volleyball and cross country teams.
The SEC said in a release Tuesday that the move is meant to provide the conference with more time to prepare for a safe return to competition as coronavirus infections continue to surge in the United States.
Scrambling as the news of postponements and cancellations from across the country tumble in daily, the SEC is trying to buy itself some time.
The postponement runs through at least Aug. 31. The current stay does not affect SEC football as no conference football team has a game scheduled until the early days of September.
But it pushes back the start of the season for three of the conference’s non-revenue sports.
“The SEC continues to monitor developments related to COVID-19 as it evaluates the potential impact on fall schedules in all sports, with the understanding that the primary responsibility of the SEC and its institutions is to ensure the health and well-being of its student-athletes,” the conference stated in its announcement.
The SEC said any rescheduling of games impacted by the postponement will be made by each school.
Auburn soccer and volleyball had not yet finalized or released non-conference schedules for their upcoming seasons.
Typically, Auburn soccer is the first team to kick off fall sports on campus with exhibitions in mid-August. Last year, Auburn played two exhibitions then three non-conference games in the month of August. Auburn volleyball last season played one exhibition the second-to-last weekend of August before opening the season with games on the last weekend of the month. Cross country, too, opened its season on the last weekend of the month last, meaning only a handful of competitions would be lost between those sports so far, if play returns in September.
Tuesday’s move comes a day after SEC athletics directors were summoned to Birmingham for their first in-person meeting since the coronavirus turned the sports world upside down the week of the men’s basketball SEC Tournament in Nashville.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey released a statement after the meeting announcing that the conference is targeting late July as a timeframe for decision-making with regards to fall sports scheduling. The Big Ten and Pac 12 have both announced that its member schools will only be playing in-conference games this fall, if at all. The Ivy League and the Patriot League have both called off all sports until January in Division I. In Division II, Auburn’s closest college sports neighbor, Tuskegee University, saw its fall sports called off last week by its conference, the SIAC.
