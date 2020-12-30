standalone photo

 Skip to main content
Auburn vs. Alabama men's basketball

Auburn students and former Auburn linebacker Deshaun Davis cheer during the Auburn vs. Alabama men's basketball game at Auburn Arena on Feb. 12, 2020.

 Sara Palczewski/

No, this is not a photo of the Auburn student section from Wednesday's SEC men's basketball opener against the Arkansas Razorbacks. This is from a February 2020 game against Alabama at Auburn Arena, about a month before social distancing and mask wearing became a daily reality. For more images that sum up this turbulent year, go to A7.

