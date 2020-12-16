 Skip to main content
Three-star defensive end Ian Mathews signs with Auburn
Auburn is bringing in another playmaker from right down the road.

Columbus, Georgia native Ian Mathews signed with the Tigers on Wednesday. The St. Anne Pacelli standout chose Auburn over Georgia Tech during his signing day ceremony.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound Mathews stands as Auburn’s first signee from Georgia in the 2021 class. He is considered a three-star recruit per 247 Sports and Rivals. ESPN does not have him rated.

Hometown: Columbus, GA

Height: 6-5

Weight: 290

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐

247: ⭐⭐⭐

ESPN: NR

