Three-star offensive guard Garner Langlo signs with Auburn

The Auburn Tigers have their first signee in the 2021 class.
Three-star offensive guard Garner Langlo has officially signed with the Tigers. The 6-foot-7, 270-pound Ocala, Florida native represents another big body added to the Auburn roster.
Welcome to The Plains, @LangloGarner!— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 16, 2020
Your newest Tiger is a tough and versatile offensive lineman out of the Sunshine State. pic.twitter.com/1XvV7GC0gI
Langlo is a consensus three-star recruit according to Rivals, 247 Sports and ESPN. He is expected to enroll early at Auburn, according to 247.
Garner Langlo
Hometown: Ocala, FL
Height: 6-7
Weight: 270
Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐
247: ⭐⭐⭐
ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐
