Three-star offensive guard Garner Langlo signs with Auburn

The Auburn Tigers have their first signee in the 2021 class.

Three-star offensive guard Garner Langlo has officially signed with the Tigers. The 6-foot-7, 270-pound Ocala, Florida native represents another big body added to the Auburn roster.

Langlo is a consensus three-star recruit according to Rivals, 247 Sports and ESPN. He is expected to enroll early at Auburn, according to 247.

Garner Langlo

Hometown: Ocala, FL

Height: 6-7

Weight: 270

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐

247: ⭐⭐⭐

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐