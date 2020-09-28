Q&A: How to handle technology issues with online school

A: Some districts have set up tech-support phone lines or live chats to help students and parents.

Chicago Public Schools, for example, has phone help available in English and Spanish and a website where you can open a ticket for help. But there may not be much schools can do if there’s an issue with your own computer or the cable company.

Q: My kids are anxious about seeing themselves on camera and get frustrated in constant video meetings. What can I do?

A: Keeping video cameras on is one way teachers try to ensure kids are paying attention and not beaming out to play video games, but not all kids react well. Discuss any anxieties with teachers to work out solutions -- for instance, your kid might not need to keep their head in frame at all times.

If a child definitely needs to be on screen, practice being on video calls with family members, said David Anderson, a clinical psychologist at the Child Mind Institute. Exposure to the scary situation helps children get used to it.

Another option: Services like Zoom let you remove your own image from your screen while keeping your camera on. Zoom explains how to do that online.