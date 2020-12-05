AACT to offer new spin on ‘A Christmas Carol’

The holiday season wouldn’t be the same without classics like Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” The Auburn Area Community Theatre will bring the famous story to the stage starting Thursday.
There's a twist, however: it'll be in the form a live 1940s radio broadcast.
Directed by Terry Kelley, AACT’s production will be complete with sound effects, vintage commercials and musical underscoring in a play within a play. Actors will portray radio artists performing the story of how Ebenezer Scrooge learned the meaning of Christmas.
The cast includes 11 actors and two Foley (or sound effects) artists. Assistant Director Thomas Maple said the actors will be playing a number of different parts, a common practice in radio drama. The Foley artists will create sounds of ghostly chains, bells and doors, among others.
“It will be like the actual old-time radio shows,” Maple said, who started with AACT two years ago with the non-profit organization’s production of “Silent Sky.”
“I think they’ll (audiences) enjoy the atmosphere because we really are trying to make it feel like it’s a 1940s radio studio … We’ll actually show the actors in their roles before the show actually goes on the air, so the speak. They are actually going to come out and mill around for a just couple minutes…and get in their seats,” said Maple.
“… They (audiences) will see each of the actors walk up to the microphone and deliver lines with a script in their hands, so it feels very different than a standard play, a more traditional kind of play. So I think that will be a new experience for everyone,” Maple added.
Inspiration for format
The new realities of COVID-19 inspired the radio broadcast format.
“We thought it was really a good pick … We knew that with actors at microphones, we could manage the blocking and the distancing, and that we could make it happen,” said Andrea Holliday, producer of “A Christmas Carol” and the artistic director for AACT.
“I like to think that a goal of this show is if that people close their eyes they would see “A Christmas Carol”… they can see with their eyes closed,” said lead actor Jerry McCreary, who plays Ebenezer Scrooge. McCreary was also in AACT’s production “Proof.”
He says it’s fun playing Scrooge: “I’m mean, then I’m good. The transition from mean to good is a little tough.”
Even the playbill will be different for “A Christmas Carol.” Instead of handing out programs, the playbill will be projected on a scrim. The scrim will also be used for project some scenery.
Holliday, Maple and McCreary all have a fondness for community theater, as do the people who lend their hands to help the productions. Holliday said Auburn University also aids AACT.
Holliday has been involved in theatre for a number of years.
“I think that’s what’s wonderful about community theater. You can come back when you can. You can have a big commitment and be in a show. You can have a little commitment and show up and support by being in the audience, so you can keep theater in your life,” she said.
Showtimes
Showtimes for “A Christmas Carol” are at 7 p.m. on Dec. 10, Dec. 11 and Dec. 12 and 2 p.m. on Dec. 13 at Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center, 222 E. Drake Ave., Auburn. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.
Health and safety protocols will be in place for the shows, which includes distanced seating and masks.
For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.auburnact.org.
.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!