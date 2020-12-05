AACT to offer new spin on ‘A Christmas Carol’

“… They (audiences) will see each of the actors walk up to the microphone and deliver lines with a script in their hands, so it feels very different than a standard play, a more traditional kind of play. So I think that will be a new experience for everyone,” Maple added.

Inspiration for format

The new realities of COVID-19 inspired the radio broadcast format.

“We thought it was really a good pick … We knew that with actors at microphones, we could manage the blocking and the distancing, and that we could make it happen,” said Andrea Holliday, producer of “A Christmas Carol” and the artistic director for AACT.

“I like to think that a goal of this show is if that people close their eyes they would see “A Christmas Carol”… they can see with their eyes closed,” said lead actor Jerry McCreary, who plays Ebenezer Scrooge. McCreary was also in AACT’s production “Proof.”

He says it’s fun playing Scrooge: “I’m mean, then I’m good. The transition from mean to good is a little tough.”

Even the playbill will be different for “A Christmas Carol.” Instead of handing out programs, the playbill will be projected on a scrim. The scrim will also be used for project some scenery.