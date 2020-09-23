Filush-Glaze: I smile knowing he still travels

His absolute love of nature and traveling the world resonated off of him every time he shared stories of his latest trips, whether it is to Ireland or cavorting around the country with his beautiful wife in their packed RV. He had a way of bringing to life how he perceived the world around him, and it was deeply inspiring.

To me, I’ve often viewed life as traveling - traveling through the ups and downs, the challenges and rewards, all while soaking up lessons that assist in our growth as individuals. This guy, man this guy delivered up some of the best lessons ever within the confines of our small spiritual share group. His kind heart and willingness to listen to others, his ability to reframe things and present them so that others could perhaps look at things differently, and his laughter as he told stories or shared his thoughts and feelings will certainly be missed.

He was a beautiful soul, a bright light and someone who encouraged and supported those around him. His ability to make others smile or feel welcomed is a tribute to his character and saying that countless amounts of people are going to feel his absence is an understatement.