I smile knowing he still travels

It was just a simple text received on an early Saturday morning, one that I had honestly been expecting, but it still served up that blindside sucker punch like a boss.
I yelled out in surprise and then, slowly and softly, the tears began to roll as I accepted the news that one of my dearest friends had died.
I’m not going to lie. I wasn’t surprised, but then again, I was because his birthday was coming up in just a few short days and we were already planning on ways that we could make it special for him. And, you know what they say about making plans and having good intentions. Sometimes unexpected things happen, and you are left with feeling regret and sometimes bitterness at things not working out the way you wanted.
That sounds so trite, “not working out the way you wanted,” but it is honest and heartfelt. Like many others, I have felt cheated by COVID-19 and how it has impacted our ability to spend time with family and friends.
Grief plays havoc with your heart as your mind goes back in time and recall all the last conversations, time spent together and promises for future gatherings and plans. Like bookends, we last spent quality time together around a beautiful campsite in the woods, and we had plans next month to do the same - a celebration of life and friendship doing what we love, being immersed in the great outdoors.
His absolute love of nature and traveling the world resonated off of him every time he shared stories of his latest trips, whether it is to Ireland or cavorting around the country with his beautiful wife in their packed RV. He had a way of bringing to life how he perceived the world around him, and it was deeply inspiring.
To me, I’ve often viewed life as traveling - traveling through the ups and downs, the challenges and rewards, all while soaking up lessons that assist in our growth as individuals. This guy, man this guy delivered up some of the best lessons ever within the confines of our small spiritual share group. His kind heart and willingness to listen to others, his ability to reframe things and present them so that others could perhaps look at things differently, and his laughter as he told stories or shared his thoughts and feelings will certainly be missed.
He was a beautiful soul, a bright light and someone who encouraged and supported those around him. His ability to make others smile or feel welcomed is a tribute to his character and saying that countless amounts of people are going to feel his absence is an understatement.
Today, I wake up this morning, and I choose to envision him packing up that camper and preparing for his latest excursion. I can see him ticking off all the “must see and do” things in his mind, and I can hear his excitement as he describes his next destination.
The thing about traveling is that you know where your landing place is. And believe me, I know for a fact that he is where he is supposed to be and that his final port of call has proven to be more glorious and satisfying than any other journey he has taken.
Even though it is his final resting place, I can still see him gazing at the mountaintops or sitting alongside a crystal clear river, and I smile knowing in my heart that “he still travels.”
Jenny Filush-Glaze is a licensed counselor and owner of Serenity Community Counseling LLC. Contact her at jfilush@charter.net.
