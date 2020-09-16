Another View: Nebraska grapples with football debate

Football has been called the front porch to a university -- that comforting entry point that enthusiastically welcomes newcomers and keeps everyone else coming back.

Nowhere is that more apt than the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where the psyche of an entire state hangs in the balance each Saturday in the fall.

It’s like that at any number of places, particularly in a Big Ten Conference that prides itself on being competitive in everything its schools do -- be it on the athletic fields or in the classrooms.

No, football isn’t the only venue of competition in the Big Ten. And so when UNL announced last week a number of proposed cuts -- caused by a 2020 calendar year that has been a kick in the collective shin to all of us -- we have to ask if there is another way.

We urge the Academic Planning Committee to find a way to make ends meet without cutting programs, as Nebraska desperately needs to keep its college-educated students in the state after graduation.

We need to remember that we are competing against other schools for recruits and the tuition dollars they spend to major in a variety of programs, including dance, textiles and hospitality.