Another View: Nebraska grapples with football debate

Football has been called the front porch to a university -- that comforting entry point that enthusiastically welcomes newcomers and keeps everyone else coming back.
Nowhere is that more apt than the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where the psyche of an entire state hangs in the balance each Saturday in the fall.
It’s like that at any number of places, particularly in a Big Ten Conference that prides itself on being competitive in everything its schools do -- be it on the athletic fields or in the classrooms.
No, football isn’t the only venue of competition in the Big Ten. And so when UNL announced last week a number of proposed cuts -- caused by a 2020 calendar year that has been a kick in the collective shin to all of us -- we have to ask if there is another way.
We urge the Academic Planning Committee to find a way to make ends meet without cutting programs, as Nebraska desperately needs to keep its college-educated students in the state after graduation.
We need to remember that we are competing against other schools for recruits and the tuition dollars they spend to major in a variety of programs, including dance, textiles and hospitality.
Chancellor Ronnie Green announced last week that the undergraduate dance program in the Glenn Korff School of Music in the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts was on the chopping blocks. So, too, are the textile and hospitality programs, which draw students from all over the region.
Cutting a program like, say, dance is a decision that could have calamitous ramifications. Anytime a unique program is eliminated, it has dire long-term effects because it costs more to start and stop a program than it does to simply maintain.
That said, when a program goes away, it’s difficult for it to ever come back -- and those students who gravitate toward those kind of programs will end up spending their education dollars elsewhere.
It’s hard to ignore the difficult situation in which UNL finds itself. The COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with the decision to scrap the football season this fall, has left the university on the short end of a budget deficit.
Eliminating $18.9 million in faculty and staff positions over the next three years, while also proposing program cuts in textiles, dance and hospitality, is one way of closing a $38.2 million budget gap.
In November, the committee will report its final recommendations back to the chancellor’s office.
“I know for many of you, this is yet another impact you are being asked to shoulder,” Green said. “For our university, the only way to face this is head-on, together. While very difficult, I am confident we can do so and emerge stronger on the other side.”
It’s hard to imagine UNL emerging stronger and more well-rounded without the programs currently attracting a wide variety of students.
We hope the planning committee will keep searching for another way. We urge it to exhaust all alternatives before chopping programs.
This article was published as an editorial in the Lincoln (Neb.) Journal Star.
