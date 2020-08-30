Another View: Not even for the love of Saban?

The lingering question over the summer in Tuscaloosa was: If college students wouldn’t do it for themselves, would they at least do it for Nick Saban?
The University of Alabama’s reputation as a party school was running headlong into the need to fight the spread of the coronavirus by masking up and practicing social distancing. The early results indicate the former is winning out.
City takes action
On Monday, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox abruptly announced the city is closing bars for the next two weeks, as well as placing a moratorium on bar service at the city’s restaurants.
The action came at the request of university officials, who clearly had seen data that shocked them. By later in the day Monday, everyone else could see the data as well.
The University of Alabama reported 566 new COVID-19 cases since last Wednesday.
“Although our initial re-entry test was encouraging, the rise in COVID cases that we’ve seen in recent days is unacceptable, and if unchecked threatens our ability to complete the semester on campus,” University of Alabama President Stuart Bell said at the news conference.
Yet Bell went out of his way not to blame student behavior for the increase, saying: “Our challenge is not the students. ... Our challenge is the virus, and there’s a difference, folks.”
But the measures taken regarding bars and restaurants tell a different story.
Crimson Tide offensive lineman Chris Owens took to Twitter more than a week ago after photos circulated online showing a long line of people, many not wearing masks, lined up outside a bar on Tuscaloosa’s infamous Strip.
“How about we social distance and have more than a literal handful of people wear a mask? Is that too much to ask Tuscaloosa?” Owens tweeted.
The university knows student behavior is an issue. On Friday, university officials announced a 14-day moratorium on all in-person student events outside of classroom instruction, banning social gatherings on and off campus, and closing the common areas of both dorms and Greek houses.
An Auburn voice
Across the state, Auburn University faces a similar problem. There, the university is investigating after hundreds of students tested positive for COVID-19.
“This investigation comes after reports that students were filling popular downtown Auburn bars throughout the week and over the weekend without wearing masks or social distancing,” WTVM-TV reported.
Some Auburn football players have also gone public with their displeasure.
“Y’all said it’s safer on campus, but I’ve seen crowds of people and none of them are wearing masks,” tweeted wide receiver Anthony Schwartz last week. “Don’t get me started on how downtown was last night while I was driving through.”
While many colleges and universities across the country have switched to online-only instruction for the fall term, and most fall sports have been canceled or postponed, including two of the Power 5 football conferences, most universities in the South have soldiered on, as has the Southeastern Conference, of which both Alabama and Auburn are members.
More at stake
We get it: Partying and socializing are part of the college experience. But football is part of the experience at those schools, too, and this year you can’t have one without sacrificing the other.
And there is more at stake than either socializing or football. Lives and people’s long-term health are at stake.
This article was published as an editorial by The (Florence) TimesDaily.
