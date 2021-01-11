our view 1/12

Our community got heartbreaking news of a student suicide over the weekend. While we do not seek to publicize individual cases of suicide, the public nature of this death made it impossible to ignore.

We should not ignore it. According to the Auburn University Student Counseling & Psychological Services website, suicide is the second-leading cause of death among college-age students.

The most recent National College Health Assessment found that more than 9 out of 10 college students reported feeling overwhelmed by all they have to do, and more than 4 out of 10 said they felt so depressed that they found it difficult to function.

This is not a popular topic to discuss, but it’s an incredibly important one. If you or someone you love is feeling overwhelmed and considering ending it all, please seek help. One way to do that is to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.