DIMON KENDRICK-HOLMES: This was the year we got punched in the mouth

“I don’t give up,” Youngblood said. “I try to work through issues like everyone – I know I’m not the only one that’s confronted with this. We all are.”

In 2020, not everyone faced the daily threat of being a health care professional or a delivery worker or a classroom teacher. But all of us faced the decision of whether to quit or fight.

Quite a few of us were stuck at home, and so were our loved ones. Most of us binge-watched more shows than ever, and ate more cookies. Oh yeah, and some of us even tried to teach actual academic subjects to our kids. And we drank more. One store put up a sign over its wine section that read “Home-School Teacher Resources.”

My pastor said recently that challenges like the coronavirus don’t change us; they reveal who we are.

Indeed, the pandemic has revealed Waldon and Youngblood and a whole lot of other frontline workers to be heroes. But other people have also quietly chosen to start fighting – and to stop waiting and hoping for things to get back to normal.

One friend of mine decided to stop drinking alcohol and start working out, and he lost nearly 50 pounds. Another friend turned off his TV and read 132 books, many on subjects of which he had little knowledge. Oh, and he also taught himself to play the banjo.