DIMON KENDRICK-HOLMES: This was the year we got punched in the mouth

Looking for a quote to sum up 2020?
Dr. Michael Roberts, Chief of Staff at East Alabama Medical Center, found just the one.
In his breakfast presentation to the Opelika Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 8, Roberts quoted the great modern philosopher (and pugilist) Mike Tyson:
“Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”
Twenty-twenty was the year we got punched in the mouth. And when you get punched in the mouth, you can do one of two things: you can quit or you can fight.
People on the front lines of the pandemic have been facing this decision every day.
Take Marilynn Waldon, a nurse who oversees COVID-19 patients at EAMC. Her plan was to retire this month, but something happened. “I talked to God about it,” she told Jay Reeves of the Associated Press, “and he said, ‘You’re not a quitter. No. These patients got to be taken care of, and that’s why you went to nursing school. So you need to stay there, do what you can do, until we get over this crisis that we’re in.”
Take Buddy Youngblood, postmaster for the U.S. Postal Service Post Office in Opelika. He told our reporter Abby Driggers that when he wondered why he was still in his profession after 32 years, he arrived at the same conclusion as Waldon: “I’m not a quitter.”
“I don’t give up,” Youngblood said. “I try to work through issues like everyone – I know I’m not the only one that’s confronted with this. We all are.”
In 2020, not everyone faced the daily threat of being a health care professional or a delivery worker or a classroom teacher. But all of us faced the decision of whether to quit or fight.
Quite a few of us were stuck at home, and so were our loved ones. Most of us binge-watched more shows than ever, and ate more cookies. Oh yeah, and some of us even tried to teach actual academic subjects to our kids. And we drank more. One store put up a sign over its wine section that read “Home-School Teacher Resources.”
My pastor said recently that challenges like the coronavirus don’t change us; they reveal who we are.
Indeed, the pandemic has revealed Waldon and Youngblood and a whole lot of other frontline workers to be heroes. But other people have also quietly chosen to start fighting – and to stop waiting and hoping for things to get back to normal.
One friend of mine decided to stop drinking alcohol and start working out, and he lost nearly 50 pounds. Another friend turned off his TV and read 132 books, many on subjects of which he had little knowledge. Oh, and he also taught himself to play the banjo.
Dr. Ricardo Maldonado, who leads the pandemic response team at EAMC and whom Roberts said was the first in our community to sound the alarm about COVID-19, was asked before Christmas about his holiday plans.
“Work,” he told Reeves of the AP. “There is so much work.”
At the Chamber breakfast earlier this month, Roberts was talking about the work being done at EAMC to fight the pandemic, and one of the things he mentioned was prayer. He showed a picture of a circle of health workers praying on top of the parking garage.
For all of us, regardless of our calling, the mission of 2020 has been to fight the good fight and keep the faith, even for those of us who do our work from home and who often appear to be doing nothing.
Fighting often means doing the little things every day to protect ourselves and others around us, to build relationships, and to grow stronger mentally, physically, spiritually and emotionally.
This was the year we all got punched in the mouth. This was the year we got up off the mat and fought.
Dimon Kendrick-Holmes is editor of the Opelika-Auburn News.