Guest column: In defense of Alabama school teachers

As a retired teacher, I began reading Thursday's guest editorial, “Teachers” with enthusiasm.
I hoped it would celebrate teachers all over our area who are working long, hard hours eagerly preparing to teach their beloved students during a pandemic, although they have serious concerns for their health, their family members’ health, and their students’ health.
I am disappointed that this editorial from the Wall Street Journal was chosen for today’s paper, which states on the front page “First Day Back.”
Unions in large cities like New York or Chicago do not reflect the views or dedication of our fellow Alabama teachers. Have you seen letters to the editor or columns in the local press about Alabama teachers seeking to “coerce parents and taxpayers to dance to their agenda if they want their children to learn?"
I am offended to read this article that is derogatory to the very individuals who are literally putting the lives of themselves and their families on the line to do their job willingly and selflessly.
As the people of other professions who work with the public daily during this pandemic, teachers deserve our praise and our support. They have never prepared for, nor worked in, conditions such as these. My hat is off to them.
According to a survey with over 40,000 responses to the Alabama Education Association, nearly 65% of school personnel are very uncomfortable returning during the present conditions, although 69% have not even voiced their concerns with their employers.
This tells me these dedicated individuals are going about their job without complaining to their employers about conditions in which 62% feel are unsafe.
The survey stated that 36% are considering leaving the profession or seeking early retirement. Forty-three percent reveal that they have underlying health issues that make them feel wary of being exposed to COVID-19. I have talked to teachers who have small children and elderly parents for whom they fear also.
A quote: "I would love more than anything for school to reopen this fall but only if it can be done safely where the students can still have somewhat of a normal experience. With cases on the rise in our area I don ’t see there being a safe reopen plan at this time." – Survey Respondent
Even though many teachers share this opinion, they plan to be in the classrooms, enthusiastically making our children feel safe and loved as they plan educational experiences under conditions they have never experienced.
Just as teachers are willing to risk everything when a school intruder is present, they are there now risking everything in the midst of a pandemic. I thank and appreciate our school staff and teachers.
Emma Mask is a retired teacher living in Dadeville.
