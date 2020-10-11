Our View: Time will tell final impact on how virus affects schools

Time will tell

final impact

on how virus

affects schools

Shortly after school started last month, Dothan’s school superintendent, Phyllis Edwards, tendered her resignation in the middle of a five-year contract, telling school board members in a letter that she had accomplished the goals aspired to when taking the job.

She offered no further explanation, and none was necessary.

However, she was among many education professionals in Alabama who are hanging up their book bags – the Retirement Systems of Alabama report almost twice as many educators retired in September than did in the same month last year.

Who can blame them? For a teacher at retirement age today, the classroom is a whole different ballgame than when they took their first teaching job, and changes forced by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have pushed the education process into uncharted territory.

However, perhaps the strongest impetus is one that seems to have been glossed over in the push to get youngsters back in school: teachers’ reluctance to gamble their health in a classroom setting.