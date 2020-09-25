TURNER: Friday footnotes: O-A News names new sports editor; AU sportswriter

The Opelika-Auburn News has a new sports editor and a new Auburn-beat sportswriter, but neither of them are strangers to the local sports scene.
We’re happy to announce the promotions this week of Justin Lee to sports editor and Jordan D. Hill to the Auburn sports beat. Both are well-earned.
Justin Lee
Justin, who cut his teeth on sports journalism early in his career covering prep sports for the O-A News, has covered the Auburn beat since 2018. Prior to that, he worked for the Odessa American in Texas from 2014-18.
Asked about his work so far, he said, “I guess in my mind my career highlight was going off and doing my own thing in Texas,” the Auburn grad said. “It was the natural thing to just stay here, but I wanted to do something different and learn from it.”
And so he did.
“For what I want to do in journalism, I love local news and local stories. I feel like the paper should truly belong to the community it's in, I want to help adapt local news to the new digital age,” he said. “That's why I've never really tried to go up to bigger outlets.
“For fun I like to travel, I grew cayenne pepper plants this year and made pepper jelly with them, I like comic books, and I love going to pro wrestling shows,” Justin said. “Pro wrestling feels like sports but without feeling like work.”
Justin also serves as night editor for the O-A News, taking charge of all night production and page-proofing in news and sports. His background includes news reporting.
He also will continue to assist with Auburn sports coverage, contributing columns and insight.
Jordan D. Hill
Jordan has done a wonderful job with prep sports coverage since joining the staff in August 2018, including taking a lead role with various special sections and hosting events, such as the annual O-A News Signing Day luncheon.
Just about every local high school coach and a good portion of the athletes know Jordan and have seen him on the sidelines. He’s a hard worker and a dedicated employee, and he’s sure to make his mark on the Auburn beat.
“I am a native of Jasper, Georgia, who graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016 before spending almost two years as a preps writer with the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer in Columbus, Georgia,” he told me.
“I got into journalism because I've always loved telling stories, and sports journalism combined my passions for watching sports and telling stories about the people who play them,” he said.
Jordan was named a McGill Fellow during his senior year at UGA, and in 2018 he received a first-place award in the Alabama Press Association's Best Sports Feature Story for his profile of former Loachapoka head coach LC Cole.
“When I'm not working, I love reading, listening to music, fishing and hiking,” he said.
Doubting Gus
The folks in Vegas must think I have dreams of being a big-time gambler, given the email junk mail I keep getting, but here we are again with an interesting look at what they think about the SEC.
Seems like they bet on just about anything, but all I know is I love it when Auburn football is an underdog, and I take the latest poll as making our Tigers just that because of the coach.
This week betting sites released odds on who they think will be the first head coach fired in the SEC.
No kidding.
It’s not the most flattering thing, but if you know Auburn football, you know we always seem to do well when the odds are against us.
Odds in this poll do not take into account a coach resigning or retiring, but, here’s the list, from most-likely to least-likely:
Will Muschamp 2-1
Derek Mason 2-1
Jeremy Pruitt 3-1
Gus Malzahn 5-1
Sam Pittman 8-1
Lane Kiffin 10-1
Mike Leach 10-1
Jimbo Fisher 14-1
Eli Drinkwitz 20-1
Mark Stoops 20-1
Kirby Smart 33-1
Dan Mullen 33-1
Ed Orgeron 50-1
Nick Saban 100-1
UAB on the grow
Up Highway 280 a bit, the University of Alabama at Birmingham announced a bit of good news last week, and it’s pretty impressive.
UAB has set an enrollment record for the fifth consecutive year.
The school reports that its 2020 census of 22,563 students is the highest mark ever for the institution.
The number of graduate students enrolled for the fall 2020 semester increased by 6 percent, with 7,512 students.
UAB’s freshman class features 82.2 percent Alabamians.
Doctors and medical students from UAB’s medical school and associated hospitals helped save my father two summers ago in a fierce fight with cancer. I enjoy this opportunity to say thanks and give the school a shout-out.
Useless trivia?
Tuesday will be National Coffee Day.
Although, this bit of trivia might not be so useless for those of you who enjoy a cup of hot java. Many convenience store chains and restaurant franchises like the local doughnut shop are offering free coffee that day.
Thus, if you’re out buying gas or pass the doughnut shop Tuesday morning, you might ask for a freebie.
