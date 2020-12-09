Filush-Glaze: Faith and loss during the holidays

Living in the South, you know how important religion is to people as many individuals introduce themselves by stating their name and then conversation quickly changes to, “What church do you attend?”

Places of worship have been gathering places for hundreds of years, and in the past, it would take a literal “act of God” to close down the doors, so being a witness to what is happening now is unprecedented.

COVID-19 has denied many people the ability to sit inside their chosen church, to worship openly among others and to gather in large numbers. It has essentially driven people to electronic means, by television or by Zoom meetings to fulfill their spiritual needs, and though it is a blessing to still have creative ways to worship, it has most definitely tested the faith of countless amounts of people.

Before judging or being dismissive of how people are feeling, please understand that I continue to encounter individuals every day that are grieving due to what is perceived as being the loss of “their church.” Maybe they are not computer or tech savvy, or maybe they are not comfortable being on a video camera to worship. Or perhaps they are finding themselves festering in anger because their church may have reopened, but they are still uncomfortable with safety issues and choose to stay at home.