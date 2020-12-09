Filush-Glaze: Faith and loss during the holidays

Living in the South, you know how important religion is to people as many individuals introduce themselves by stating their name and then conversation quickly changes to, “What church do you attend?”
Places of worship have been gathering places for hundreds of years, and in the past, it would take a literal “act of God” to close down the doors, so being a witness to what is happening now is unprecedented.
COVID-19 has denied many people the ability to sit inside their chosen church, to worship openly among others and to gather in large numbers. It has essentially driven people to electronic means, by television or by Zoom meetings to fulfill their spiritual needs, and though it is a blessing to still have creative ways to worship, it has most definitely tested the faith of countless amounts of people.
Before judging or being dismissive of how people are feeling, please understand that I continue to encounter individuals every day that are grieving due to what is perceived as being the loss of “their church.” Maybe they are not computer or tech savvy, or maybe they are not comfortable being on a video camera to worship. Or perhaps they are finding themselves festering in anger because their church may have reopened, but they are still uncomfortable with safety issues and choose to stay at home.
Any and all of the above clearly alter the “every Sunday” routine that has become firmly entrenched in the hearts of people who are used to having their spiritual needs fed in church.
“Staying at home feels wrong” is a statement I have heard often, coupled with “I miss my church community.” Sprinkle in additional losses, like the death of a loved one or the inability to visit those within hospitals, nursing homes or assisted living facilities, and it creates significant challenges not only for individuals struggling with staying at home, but also with clergy who are unable to physically meet with their congregations.
Reach out
Some of the wisest people I have spoken with since all of this started are quick to remind me that God lives within us all and that the walls of the church cannot keep God out of our hearts. If we are open to inviting him in, especially now during some of the darkest of times, it might present opportunities to grow in our faith and open doors that might have been blocked due to our inability to see where spiritual healing might have needed to take place.
Faith allows us to question belief systems and dig deeper into growth opportunities that might feel uncomfortable. Adversity is often a huge factor in showing us how to survive our weakest moments and become stronger as a result, and when we are suddenly faced with entering the holiest of the holiday seasons feeling alone or abandoned, it can be quite painful.
Grief around the holidays is difficult and not being able to attend church is adding to that grief in layers that cannot even begin to be described. This loss compounds feelings and leaves many deeply saddened and finding themselves without the support that is greatly needed.
If you or someone you know is struggling with spiritual or faith issues during the holidays, please know that you are not alone. Reach out to your church community and express how you are feeling.
COVID-19 has already taken so much away from us, so let’s work hard to keep our faith and find ways to bring the church “outside of the walls.” The doors may be closed, but our hearts are still open.
Jenny Filush-Glaze is a licensed counselor and owner of Serenity Community Counseling LLC. Contact her at jfilush@charter.net.
