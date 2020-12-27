Anderson: Unexpected creatures appeared

When the kitchen waste is dumped into the compost bin, it is smelly and nasty. The better to decompose I suppose.

What I noticed over time, weeks in fact, but didn’t mindfully register, was that bits of the waste were pulled at various intervals out through the wire. I remember thinking it was odd, but didn’t consider beyond that observation.

Then the neighbor happened to find something unexpected in his out-building adjacent to our yard. A family of woods rats had ensconced itself quite comfortably within. Normally, I’d have been quite appalled to learn this, but somehow knowing they are a forest animal made it seem rather more acceptable. The breed had evidently been there a while.

It was a revelation to discover that rats lived in our forest, much less that they would come near inhabited dwellings. Come to find out that they can weigh up to a pound and grow to near 16 inches long.

These creatures are primarily nocturnal. Since I am not outdoorsy nocturnal, I find this data merely informational. It would have been a decidedly uncomfortable encounter had I met a meandering rat out in the night. Providentially, I was not in the habit of feeding the compost in the dark.