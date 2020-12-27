Anderson: Unexpected creatures appeared

Our previous neighbors presented several episodes of new adventures, sometimes involving various critters. Those folks have moved on to the wonders of the Wild West, but did leave behind some interesting memories.
I’ve previously written about the snakes and possums that at various times invaded their property (and messed with their minds), but I’d forgotten about the woods rats. During a conversation today about critters, I remembered.
In our yard, out by the back fence, we have a circular compost area. It is bounded by chicken wire wrapped in another kind of wire made of thick rectangles. These form the walls. It has a lid (so to speak) of a piece of the wire held across the top with several bricks.
When I designed this contraption, it was due to my desire to be a good citizen, and conservation minded. Our landfills should not be packed with substances contributed by my household that could rather be recycled.
I’ll admit, it is tiring to fill up a kitchen container and empty it into the compost so often – every few days in fact. In bad weather or if I’m sick, I’ll cheat and use the trash can to dispose of the otherwise potentially recyclable waste. I’ll feel guilty, but I don’t have an efficient system to keep the waste for longer than a couple of days. How the fruit flies prosper, I don’t know.
When the kitchen waste is dumped into the compost bin, it is smelly and nasty. The better to decompose I suppose.
What I noticed over time, weeks in fact, but didn’t mindfully register, was that bits of the waste were pulled at various intervals out through the wire. I remember thinking it was odd, but didn’t consider beyond that observation.
Then the neighbor happened to find something unexpected in his out-building adjacent to our yard. A family of woods rats had ensconced itself quite comfortably within. Normally, I’d have been quite appalled to learn this, but somehow knowing they are a forest animal made it seem rather more acceptable. The breed had evidently been there a while.
It was a revelation to discover that rats lived in our forest, much less that they would come near inhabited dwellings. Come to find out that they can weigh up to a pound and grow to near 16 inches long.
These creatures are primarily nocturnal. Since I am not outdoorsy nocturnal, I find this data merely informational. It would have been a decidedly uncomfortable encounter had I met a meandering rat out in the night. Providentially, I was not in the habit of feeding the compost in the dark.
The neighbor had to replace boards but was otherwise able to clean up his shed. I didn’t ask how he eradicated the rats. I’m sure it was quick and humane. Regardless, our yards once again became rodent-free.
Since there’s no evidence of pieces again pulled out of the fencing, the woods rats have likely not returned to the smorgasbord that I’ve provided. Today it did occur to me though, as a precaution, perhaps I should set up another layer of wire.
We don’t need to supplement our abundance of critter memories.
Susan Anderson lives in Opelika with her husband. Contact her at susan12anderson@gmail.com.