Daniel: Adoption events resuming, new fundraisers at LCHS

At the Lee County Humane Society, we've been busy caring for our animals and planning fun opportunities for this fall and holiday season.
Our fall plans include upcoming adoption events at the Rocky Top Pumpkin Patch and Chewacla State Park and an amazing virtual walk/fundraiser, Strut Your Mutt.
Rocky Top Pumpkin Patch
We're excited to announce that we'll be bringing adoptable dogs to the Rocky Top Pumpkin Patch on Saturday, Oct. 17. Our events had been on hold due to hot temperatures and COVID-19 preventing us from safely having indoor adoption events.
However, the Rocky Top Pumpkin Patch provides the outdoor space needed for a social distancing-friendly event. We will be there between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., and we hope to see you there.
The shelter will be closed for adoptions that day for the event. For the safety of our staff, volunteers and the public, please wear a mask when approaching our table. We will have hand sanitizer available to use.
The Rocky Top Pumpkin Patch is located at 2910 Lee Road 145 in Salem and offers plenty of activities for the whole family. Their Facebook page lists "hayrides, a petting zoo, hay bale mountain, duck races, corn crib, concessions stand and so much more" among the attractions that they'll have available this year.
Strut Your Mutt Day
In addition to the upcoming adoption event, LCHS is participating in Strut Your Mutt Day, a national event to raise funds and awareness for homeless animals, which takes place on Oct. 24.
As LCHS Outreach and Development Coordinator Sidney Hancock shared, "We at LCHS are proud to be part of the Best Friends Strut Your Mutt Day celebration happening across the country. We are working with Best Friends towards the goal of taking this nation no-kill by 2025.
“By working together, we can accomplish great things in the nation, and right here at home for our dogs and cats. We love our community, and we know you do, too, so help us take action for the pets and people in our town."
To sign up for Strut Your Mutt Day, please visit strutyourmutt.org and choose Lee County Humane Society when you register. Registration is only $15, and it goes to the fantastic cause of saving local pets' lives.
Best Friends Animal Society is a leading voice for homeless animals nationwide, running multiple shelters, a sanctuary and partnering with thousands of humane societies nationwide, including LCHS!
We will be at Chewacla State Park with adoptable dogs on Strut Your Mutt Day. The first hour and a half, from 9-10:30 a.m., our staff and volunteers will be taking our dogs for a hike/walk, and then from 10:30 a.m. to noon, we'll be hanging out under the Black Walnut shelter, which is easily accessible from Chewacla's main road and has plenty of parking.
Any park goers who are interested in adopting a new furever friend are more than welcome to stop by and meet our dogs!
The park management has generously waived entrance fees for our volunteer and staff dog walkers when they visit the park with shelter dogs. Standard entrance fees will apply for all other visitors on the day of the event.
Chewacla depends on its entrance fees, lodging fees and donors' generosity to maintain the beautiful park and continue providing vital services to the public.
Bark Bowl Set
Our friendly fundraising contest against Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter will begin on Nov. 1 and continue through Nov. 28. As part of the fundraiser, we'll be having a virtual Bark Bowl Auction from Nov. 16 and Nov. 22.
We're currently accepting donations of items with a retail value of $60 or more. If you or your business is interested in donating, please contact Sidney Hancock at outreachanddevelop@leecountyhumane.org.
We encourage everyone to be on the lookout for updates about our other Bark Bowl and holiday fundraisers, which will be posted through our social media platforms and a future column.
We hope to see you at our upcoming events and are grateful for everyone's continued support.
Column by Kelly Daniel, volunteer coordinator with the Lee County Humane Society.
