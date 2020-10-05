Daniel: Adoption events resuming, new fundraisers at LCHS

Strut Your Mutt Day

In addition to the upcoming adoption event, LCHS is participating in Strut Your Mutt Day, a national event to raise funds and awareness for homeless animals, which takes place on Oct. 24.

As LCHS Outreach and Development Coordinator Sidney Hancock shared, "We at LCHS are proud to be part of the Best Friends Strut Your Mutt Day celebration happening across the country. We are working with Best Friends towards the goal of taking this nation no-kill by 2025.

“By working together, we can accomplish great things in the nation, and right here at home for our dogs and cats. We love our community, and we know you do, too, so help us take action for the pets and people in our town."

To sign up for Strut Your Mutt Day, please visit strutyourmutt.org and choose Lee County Humane Society when you register. Registration is only $15, and it goes to the fantastic cause of saving local pets' lives.

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading voice for homeless animals nationwide, running multiple shelters, a sanctuary and partnering with thousands of humane societies nationwide, including LCHS!