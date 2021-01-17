Daniel: Circles of Colors fundraiser aids humane society

If a friendly cat shows signs of illness, injury or distress and wants to go indoors, they are likely a lost indoor cat that doesn't know how to live outdoors. In those cases, it is crucial that they are brought indoors and that the finder does everything possible to find the cat's owner.

These steps include posting photos to local lost-and-found pages and keeping the cat in your home if you can safely do so. Of course, not everyone can keep lost pets in their home (for example, if you're about to travel or if it would be unsafe for any reason to bring the cat into your home).

If you're unable to keep a lost indoor cat in your home, we recommend that you first call local rescue groups and no-kill shelters. If they don't have space, or if you need to find a place for the cat urgently, the next step is to contact the animal control department or shelter with jurisdiction for where the cat was found.

Please view this page for more information: https://www.leecountyhumane.org/lost-found-pets.

Helping friendly stray cats

The number one way to help friendly, outdoor-savvy stray cats is to make sure they are spayed or neutered, and, in most cases, it’s best for them to stay out of shelters.