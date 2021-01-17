Daniel: Circles of Colors fundraiser aids humane society

We have a fabulous online fundraiser that will allow you to purchase beautiful, high-quality nail products, all for a good cause.
Long-time supporter of Lee County Humane Society, Circles of Colors, has joined forces with ColorStreet Nails to host a fundraiser for local homeless pets. Until March 1, you can buy your favorite nail colors, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit LCHS. ColorStreet offers a wide selection of colors and patterns to match anyone’s style.
Check out colors and make purchases at https://www.colorstreet.com/arelyk08/products.
Another fantastic fundraiser was recently held by ZoZo's Paw, a pet supply business that donated a large quantity of dog food for our pups. If you're a business owner or manager and would like to set up a fundraiser to help LCHS, please contact outreachanddevelop@leecountyhumane.org.
Spay and neuter
Another great way that local pet owners can help local companion animals, shelters and animal control departments is by spaying and neutering all pets, which decreases pet overpopulation.
When shelters and animal control facilities run out of space, they may experience outbreaks of illness due to overcrowding and even have to make the impossible and heartbreaking decision to euthanize for space.
We at LCHS have continued to see litters of puppies and kittens even during the winter months, and these numbers are sure to increase as spring approaches. Residents of Lee County making under $50,000 can access the SNYP and SNYP-Plus programs to have pets spayed or neutered for $20 or less.
Please view all the documents required and instructions at https://www.leecountyhumane.org/low-cost-spay-neuter.
Besides helping shelters and animal control departments, spay and neuter can help keep owned pets safe and healthy. Pets that are spayed or neutered may also experience a decrease in behavioral problems, such as escaping the home or yard to find a mate, inappropriate urination to mark territory and a decreased risk of medical conditions, including reproductive cancers.
TNR to help feral and community cats
Another way to help local shelters is to cut down on the overpopulation of feral and community cats in your neighborhood by participating in TNR, which stands for Trap, Neuter, and Release.
TNR helps the community by keeping the number of cats down to a beneficial number that can help to control pests, such as mice while preventing them from having to fight over limited space and potentially spread cat-specific infections.
Community cats vs. lost indoor cats
If a friendly cat shows signs of illness, injury or distress and wants to go indoors, they are likely a lost indoor cat that doesn't know how to live outdoors. In those cases, it is crucial that they are brought indoors and that the finder does everything possible to find the cat's owner.
These steps include posting photos to local lost-and-found pages and keeping the cat in your home if you can safely do so. Of course, not everyone can keep lost pets in their home (for example, if you're about to travel or if it would be unsafe for any reason to bring the cat into your home).
If you're unable to keep a lost indoor cat in your home, we recommend that you first call local rescue groups and no-kill shelters. If they don't have space, or if you need to find a place for the cat urgently, the next step is to contact the animal control department or shelter with jurisdiction for where the cat was found.
Please view this page for more information: https://www.leecountyhumane.org/lost-found-pets.
Helping friendly stray cats
The number one way to help friendly, outdoor-savvy stray cats is to make sure they are spayed or neutered, and, in most cases, it’s best for them to stay out of shelters.
Even friendly strays may become very stressed when going from living outdoors with unlimited space to being confined to a kennel. This stress can make them susceptible to feline upper respiratory infections. Finders of friendly strays can independently find a home for them by reaching out to friends and family, posting on social media and utilizing the Rehome program.
You can even help friendly strays to become acclimated to indoor living by introducing them to your home, climate-controlled shed or other indoor spaces. However, if you already have cats, be sure to have any strays evaluated and vaccinated by a veterinarian before introducing them to your owned cats. Then introduce them very slowly to ensure that they will get along.
Helping feral cats through TNR
If you're trying to spay and neuter community cats in your neighborhood, we encourage you to apply for our SNYP and SNYP-Plus program, even if you're not sure that you'll qualify. Please email all required documentation to lchs1140@leecountyhumane.org and clearly state that you're helping with TNR for community or feral cats.
To have a feral or semi-feral cat spayed or neutered, veterinary offices will only accept them in a humane trap. A trap is required because it can be dangerous to remove a feral cat from another type of enclosure, such as a crate or box.
For info on trap-neuter-release for feral cats, please visit https://www.leecountyhumane.org/tnr. This page includes the veterinarians that will complete spay and neuter for feral cats.
Socializing feral cats
While it may be relatively easy in many cases to acclimate friendly stray cats to life as an indoor-only or indoor/outdoor cat, a truly feral adult cat may never reach that point.
Any efforts to socialize a feral cat must happen very slowly and at the cat's own pace. Food is a great way to build positive associations. All interactions should occur within the cat's comfort level and remain positive. Even as a feral cat becomes more comfortable with you, it’s best to not try to pet them or touch them.
Both feral cats and friendly outdoor strays must have shelter during cold weather. Many heated cat houses are available through Amazon, and effective feral cat houses can be created using only a Styrofoam cooler, a waterproof plastic bin and either wood chips or straw.
Participating in fundraisers and spaying and neutering pets are great ways to help LCHS and other animal shelters and rescue organizations! Be sure to keep an eye on our social media pages for an awesome Valentine’s Day adoption event, as well as additional updates.
Column by Kelly Daniel, volunteer coordinator with the Lee County Humane Society.