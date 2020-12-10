Daniel: LCHS proposes foster and adoption challenge

Longtime foster and volunteer Krista Wignall shared some information about her experience fostering.

"I really enjoy holiday fostering and will do it anytime I know I will be in town,” Wignall said. “The dogs and cats need a break from shelter life, and if you can give an animal even just a three-day vacation... it is worth it!"

She provided tips for making the foster experience rewarding for your foster pet: "Let them snuggle up in blankets on the couch and run around your house and yard. Give them tasty treats they don't normally get in the shelter.”

She also mentioned how fosters can play an active role in helping pets find the best forever home.

"You can learn so much about an animal while fostering them and that information can help them become more desirable to a potential adopter," Wignall said. "You can learn if they get along with other animals in the house, do they like children, how high energy are they, are they a couch hog or a running buddy?"

Wignall said photographing a foster pet can also be a valuable resource to help them get adopted.

"And take pictures! Dogs and cats are much more appealing and charming in photos where they are comfortable and happy in a home, rather than lonely looking in a kennel."