Daniel: LCHS to host an adoption special

To apply to foster with LCHS, start by filling out a foster application on our website at leecountyhumane.org/foster. Once your application is approved, which can take 24 to 48 hours, we will send you an email to notify you of your approved status. Then, you’ll be able to make an appointment to meet or pick up a foster pet.

Other ways to help include donating to us, whether you can only make a one-time donation, if you’d like to donate supplies or if you’d like to commit to giving a certain amount each month through our Crisis Companions program.

Just $25 a month goes a long way, by providing kennel space for us to house one animal for one day, and a year of giving allows us to spay or neuter six animals or transport one animal to a rescue organization.

Information on each of these giving opportunities is available on our website under leecountyhumane.org/donate.

Cat adoption tips

If you’re considering adopting a cat and are able to provide a long-term home for an animal, it’s an amazing way to add warmth and companionship to your life. Those who anticipate having more time home from work over the holidays may find that now is the ideal time to adopt a pet.