Daniel: LCHS to host an adoption special

We are positively overflowing with cats and kittens at the Lee County Humane Society, which means it’s the perfect time for a kitty adoption special.
For our Kittenpalooza adoption special, cats of all ages residing at the shelter and in foster will have their adoption fees reduced. All altered cats and kittens will have an adoption fee of only $10. All unaltered cats and kittens will have an adoption fee of $60 to cover the spay/neuter procedure.
By adopting, a new pet owner can not only gain the fantastic companionship of a new best friend, but saves lives in the process.
We are operating on an appointment-only basis at this time. To adopt, please start by filling out an adoption application on our website at leecountyhumane.org/adopt. It may take 24 to 48 hours for us to approve your application, at which time we’ll send an email letting you know that your application is approved.
At that time, you may call us at 334-821-3222 to set up an appointment to meet cats and kittens. Please note that if meeting kittens in foster, we can only accommodate a meeting with 1-2 at a time unless all of the kittens are in the same foster home.
Ways to help
However, even if you can’t commit to providing a long-term home for a pet at this time, we are still in need of fosters for both cats and dogs at LCHS.
To apply to foster with LCHS, start by filling out a foster application on our website at leecountyhumane.org/foster. Once your application is approved, which can take 24 to 48 hours, we will send you an email to notify you of your approved status. Then, you’ll be able to make an appointment to meet or pick up a foster pet.
Other ways to help include donating to us, whether you can only make a one-time donation, if you’d like to donate supplies or if you’d like to commit to giving a certain amount each month through our Crisis Companions program.
Just $25 a month goes a long way, by providing kennel space for us to house one animal for one day, and a year of giving allows us to spay or neuter six animals or transport one animal to a rescue organization.
Information on each of these giving opportunities is available on our website under leecountyhumane.org/donate.
Cat adoption tips
If you’re considering adopting a cat and are able to provide a long-term home for an animal, it’s an amazing way to add warmth and companionship to your life. Those who anticipate having more time home from work over the holidays may find that now is the ideal time to adopt a pet.
My cats have been a source of companionship, entertainment and amazement for my husband and myself. We are usually greeted by all of our three cats and our dog when we get home from anywhere. I can’t imagine life without all of these sweet animals.
We’d also like to share some tips on harmoniously adding a cat to the household! During that time, the adopted animal can become accustomed to the home, learn to trust their people, and it will be easier to troubleshoot any issues that may arise.
Helping a new cat feel at home
Especially when adding a new cat to a home in which another kitty already lives, it’s beneficial to set up a “home base” room for the new cat to avoid overwhelming them in the new environment. That room can become the new cat’s territory.
This room should include food, water, a litter box, a scratching post and toys to help occupy the cat. During this time, it’s also beneficial for the household’s human members to build trust with the new kitty.
You can then gradually start moving items like blankets, pillows and beds with the cat’s scent throughout the house. For the new cat, this action will signal to them that a larger area of the house “belongs” to them and is safe. For existing cats in the home, this action of “scent swapping” will help them become accustomed to the new cat.
Likewise, items with the established cat or cats’ scent can be moved to the room with the new cat. Eventually, the entire house will become a shared territory for all of its feline residents.
It can be a good idea to feed the new cat on the opposite side of the door where the established cat is eating. Feeding the cats close to each other can teach both cats to associate each other with positive things.
Over time, the door can be cracked open or replaced with a baby gate during feeding times. The idea is to avoid any sudden changes or shocks, which are interpreted negatively by many cats.
Once the new cat feels comfortable in its home base, the established cat can be confined to another room while the new cat explores more of the apartment or house. A home base room is also very helpful during holiday celebrations, in which a cat can become overwhelmed by the new sounds, sights and smells.
Litter box, scratching posts
To avoid litter box issues, pet owners should frequently clean litter boxes and ensure there are enough litter boxes in the house.
In a small apartment, one litter box per cat may suffice, but litter box issues can arise if litter boxes aren’t present in areas that the cats feel are “safe” to use the bathroom.
To prevent destructive scratching, it’s important to provide scratching posts for all cats. Also, if a cat starts scratching a particular piece of furniture, sticky tape and plastic covers designed to prevent scratching can be great deterrents.
Declawing is never the solution, however, as this actually results in the amputation of a cat’s toes, leading to chronic, long-term pain, behavioral issues such as aggression, and many other health problems.
We hope that these tips help anyone who has recently adopted a cat or is considering adoption in the near future.
Column by Kelly Daniel, volunteer coordinator with the Lee County Humane Society.
