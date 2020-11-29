Daniel: National Mutt Day and the value of adoption

After completing the application, it may take one to two days for us to approve your application, after which we will notify you of your application's status via email. You may then call us to set up an appointment to meet pets that you're interested in.

If you're looking to adopt a dog, we strongly recommend that you bring in any other canine family members for the meet-and-greet just so that we can make sure that their personalities are compatible.

We also have several adoption events coming up. On Dec. 5, we will be at PetSmart from 11 to 4, along with several other shelters and rescue groups, for a Paws Unite Christmas event.

Ways to get involved

However, even if you can't adopt at this time, there are several other ways to help.

Along with many shelters and nonprofit organizations worldwide, LCHS is in particularly great need of donations this year due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With major in-person fundraisers canceled due to the pandemic, nonprofits like LCHS rely on donations more than ever so that we can continue to provide for homeless pets and match them with adopting individuals and families, for the benefit of both the animals and people.