Daniel: October is Pit Bull Awareness Month

As the ASPCA points out in their Position Statement on Pit Bulls, "Dogs used for fighting needed to be routinely handled by people; therefore, aggression toward people was not tolerated."

When pit bull-type dogs were brought to the United States, they served a dual purpose: family dogs and working dogs on family farms. By the early to mid-1900s, pit bulls were bred to be companions and had a reputation for being gentle, loyal family dogs.

Unfortunately, by the 1980s, dogfighting increased in popularity in the United States, with pit bulls and other bully breeds being victimized in this cruel practice. Even though people had cruelly forced the dogs to fight, the use of pit bulls in dogfighting has led to negative stereotypes and prejudice against pit bulls, even though the majority are family pets.

Nowadays, most dogs, including pit bulls, are bred for appearance more than anything else, and amateur breeders often breed dogs with a pit bull appearance that may have ancestors from many different breeds.

The ASPCA explains, "The result of random breeding is a population of dogs with a wide range of behavioral predispositions. For this reason, it is important to evaluate and treat each dog, no matter its breed, as an individual."

