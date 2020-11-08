Daniel: Pet safety tips for the cold weather

Outdoor pets that cannot be moved inside need additional shelter considerations during the winter months. Pets require an insulated shelter that blocks wind and thick bedding to protect against the cold ground.

Heating elements such as heat lamps and space heaters must be used with caution and placed at a safe distance to prevent fires or burns from occurring.

All pets, but especially those living outdoors, may need more food during the winter because they expend energy to stay warm.

Outdoor activities and staying warm indoors

It can help to schedule outdoor activities for the warmest time of day. Animals that are more sensitive to the cold may benefit from wearing sweaters, booties and other protective clothing.

The AVMA cautions that tolerance to cold weather varies depending on the individual animal, the length of their coat, age and any health problems. As a general rule, if you feel cold outside, your pet likely feels cold as well.

Pets can still become chilly indoors, and some flooring types, such as tile, are colder. By providing various options for sleeping areas, pet owners can allow the pet to decide where to go based on how much warmth they need.