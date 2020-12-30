Daniel: Reuniting lost pets with their families following New Year's Eve

In cats, another consideration is whether they are genuinely lost, or rather, feral.

A cat that is brand new in your neighborhood, especially after New Year's Eve, is likely to be a lost pet even if skittish, especially if they're vocal and approach your door. Lost indoor cats are typically unable to fend for themselves and need the help of their finders.

On the other hand, most feral cats are consistently wary of interaction with humans. A tipped ear indicates a known community cat that has been trapped, neutered and released, meaning that no action is needed.

For feral cats that are not ear-tipped, TNR is a humane solution to prevent the cycle of cat overpopulation from continuing. For more information, visit https://www.leecountyhumane.org/tnr.

How to reunite a lost pet with its owners

After finding a lost pet or losing a pet, it's critical to get the word out in the community.

Start by taking pictures of the animal and then share these to your social media accounts, as well as to any local Lost and Found social media pages. Examples in our area are the Facebook pages Opelika-Auburn Lost and Found Pets, Lost Pets of Lee/Russell & Muscogee County and Auburn, AL - Lost Dogs, Cats & Pets.