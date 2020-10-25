Fuller: Those uneventful times

Princess Abby woke up around 7:15. I walked in to check on her, and when I did, she stuck both arms up in the air and said, “Hold me, daddy.” So, of course, I did.
I could have held her all day long and would have been fine with that, but she needed to get to school, and we had stuff to do.
Daddy changed her diaper and put on her pants, while mama picked out a shirt, put in on her and did her hair. After that, daddy helped her brush her teeth before heading off to school. But first, Ruby ate her breakfast so that she could take her insulin shot.
It’s a 30-minute drive to her daycare, so that means a 30-minute drive back home. Living way out in the country has its privileges; this, however, is not one of them. So, by the time I get home each day, it’s time to get the ball rolling…because Ruby loves to chase balls. I threw it a few times, before getting on with my chores.
I fed the horses first. For those of you with limited knowledge on equine cuisine, it’s not as easy as it sounds.
With just about any other animal, you just pour the food in a bowl or feeder and go about your business. With horses, you’re more like a mad scientist mixing things together. On top of that, horses are big and can sometimes get excited as you try to feed them. Throwing hay is the easy part. For what it’s worth, I wish I had limited or zero knowledge of equine cuisine. I’d rather have hamsters.
As I was feeding the ungrateful, entitled equine, the poultry came over to let me know that they were out of layer pellets, so I filled up the feeder and threw them some scratch feed, too. I went ahead and took their eggs while I was in the coop. I feed them. They feed me.
We have a big pile of sand leftover from what we needed for Abby’s sandbox, so I’d planned on moving several loads in the wheelbarrow over to the area near the gate for the horses. It gets muddy over there.
I’d moved some with buckets a few days prior, but that was taking too long. I just had air put in the tire of the wheelbarrow the previous day, yet it was already flat. Needless to say, no sand was moved. The cats will be happy about that and so will Abby. When we get home every day, she runs right at it and does a face plant. She loves it!
I came in to write my column, but just couldn’t get started. It’s not easy figuring out what I’m going to write about each week.
Since I was drawing a blank, I did some “catch up” work on my laptop. My web guy updated a few things recently, but in the process deleted my calendar with all my bookings. So, I had to go back and put them in.
The future gigs were easy. Right now, there are only three on the calendar, but there are hundreds I need to submit for previous years. Why, you may ask? Event planners want to see that a performer/speaker is actually working and in demand.
I started a load of clothes. I did the same with dishes. I cleaned the kitty litter box. I reset a mouse trap. We have maybe one mouse a year try and take up residence here, but I always catch it. I’m two for two, so far, but this little fella is smart. This is the third time I’ve set the trap. I’ll get it. I’m fine with hamsters — not mice.
Our mail carrier pulled up and brought me a box of sandbags from Amazon.
We need sandbags to stop rain from flooding one of the horse’s stalls. Earlier in the week, I went to a big store that I assumed would have them. I asked a lady where they were.
Lady: I don’t know if we have any. Hey “Ronnie” do we have sandbags?
Ronnie: Sandbags. I don’t know. What are you putting in them?
Me: Mmmm...Sand.
Ronnie: Naw. We ain’t got none of them.
Hence the ordering of sandbags online. I’m going to put that extra sand to good use.
Mimi brought some boxes of food from our church courtesy of the U.S. Government. I’m supposed to deliver a couple of boxes to folks in the area. I have to do that soon because of the perishables.
I need to leave in a few minutes anyway. I just heard three beeps. That means the clothes are dry. I have to fold them first. I hate wrinkled clothes, and as for me and my household, we don’t iron.
With all this uneventfulness, I forgot to take Ruby to the vet to get her glucose checked. I reckon we’ll do that tomorrow.
With me not being on the road very much due to the pandemic, it’s pretty much Groundhog Day around here. Most days are just plain uneventful, and that’s okay. While I’m ready for business to pick back up, I’m just blessed to be here, because many of our friends and loved ones are not. Uneventful, I’ll take.
Now, I’ve got to go pick up my princess. That’s always an event.
Jody Fuller is from Opelika. He is a comic, speaker, writer and soldier with three tours of duty in Iraq. He is also a lifetime stutterer. He can be reached at jody@jodyfuller.com. For more information, visit www.jodyfuller.com.
