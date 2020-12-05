King: Our dog Sweet Ginger (65) has left us

I put down my number 10s and ordered her to take that puppy right back where she came from. Everyone knew I would fall in love and give in. We nicknamed Sage and Ginger Romeo and Juliette.

Ginger followed Sage around like a love sick puppy...yes, pun definitely intended. Those two only had four years together. One night, they bolted through their underground fence and went exploring. The next morning, someone found Sage lying by the side of the road with Ginger resting her head on him.

She grieved and mourned his absence for days. About a year later, we got Ginger another dog. She was a fully-grown dappled dachshund who you know as Cocoa or Fifteen.

Those two were like Mutt and Jeff...Sixty-Five pounds of sweetness and Fifteen pounds of ego. Now Fifteen is mourning. If she doesn’t start eating again, we will have to change her nickname. We all miss her big buddy tremendously.

No doubt, there will be reminders of our sweet girl for some time to come. With the help of my neighbor Rick and my friend Joe, we buried Ginger in her favorite spot in the backyard. She is across the creek and at the edge of the woods.