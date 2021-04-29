Two Chinz
Plans to fill a big hole in downtown Auburn with new retail space and apartments are moving apace.
The city of Opelika is featured in an episode of HBO’s “Generation Hustle,” a docu-series focusing on con artists, grifters and swindlers. The…
Four-star guard Trey Alexander won’t be coming to Auburn after all.
After former Police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder in connection to the death of George Floyd earlier this week, local law enfo…
Opelika mayor says HBO's 'Generation Hustle' episode 'pretty much told the story of what happened' with Sandler and Roundhouse
HBO’s new true crime documentary series “Generation Hustle” features the city of Opelika and Roundhouse, the startup business incubator founde…
“I hope that I can make some kind of impact on them and their lives as well as their children's. That's important to me.”
Although the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic inflicted numerous struggles, local businesses in Lee County were still able to find silver linings.
A weather delay did not deter thousands of local families and residents from attending the 20th annual Auburn CityFest held at Kiesel Park on Sunday.
ButterBurgers are coming to the Auburn Mall.
Drake Middle crossing guard lives by the motto 'To change the world, you have to start off with a good morning'
For Kiiesha Tolbert, a smile, wave and “good morning” are just as much a part of her uniform as the yellow security jacket uniform she dons du…