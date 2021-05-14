Violet Chachki

Jasmine and Violet are taking a break from RuPaul's Drag Race to find their FURever homes! These precious girls are... View on PetFinder
The Auburn Board of Education named a new elementary school located at 1565 W. Farmville Road Tuesday night, another step in the facility’s de…
The Auburn City Council will consider the authorization of a development agreement between the City and Buc-ee’s Auburn LLC at its May 18 regu…
A Beulah man is on trial for murder after prosecutors said he stabbed a 72-year-old man 22 times and shot him three times before attaching cin…
A music teacher changed Veronica Brock’s outlook on life.
"I was excited about learning a new sport and giving the girls an opportunity to play a sport that I wished they'd had when I was in school."
Adam Johnson’s love for games came as a young boy when he played chess for the first time against a girl in his neighborhood.
Local gasoline prices haven’t been affected by the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, but drivers could notice a slight uptick in the coming days.
There’s a Minecraft Creeper on Auburn High’s campus.
Lee County Administrator Roger Rendleman plans to retire in November, but his bosses don’t intend to wait until the last minute to find his re…
Gov. Kay Ivey announced this week that Alabama’s COVID-19 public health order will end May 31, and the state of emergency will end July 6.
