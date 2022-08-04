Ward 6 municipal elections candidates article

Bob Parsons

Age- 68

Education: Sydney Technical College, Associates in Science, Sothern Union

Experience: 4 years, Auburn City Council

Occupation Fire Inspector

Bob Parsons is the incumbent candidate for Ward 6 in Auburn’s municipal elections. He is serving in his first term. Parsons is originally from Australia but has lived in Auburn since 1998. He became a U.S. Citizen in 2008. Parsons graduated from Sydney Technical College with a certificate in barbering. He has worked as a 911 dispatcher, a fire fighter, and is now a fire inspector for Opelika. He has been an employee with Opelika for 23 years.

Parsons originally ran for office in 2018 because he felt there was a lack of neighborhood representation on the Auburn City Council at the time. He says he wanted Ward 6 to add to the city conversation. He says the demographics of Ward 6 motivated him to originally run for office.

“I hope to continue representing the voice of long-term residents in Ward six,” Parsons said. “I think it's important that the conversation that occurs in council involves all stakeholders and long-term residents particularly.”

Since taking office, Parsons has supported Auburn’s short term rentals ordinance and pushed for city meetings to be livestreamed. He originally ran on the idea of council transparency. If reelected, he wants to continue to push for Auburn’s greenway and blue way connectivity plan.

“I just I hope that people will stay involved in local politics and pay attention to the representatives and pay attention to the dynamics of the council,” Parsons said. “I look forward to the opportunity of possibly representing the ward for another four years.”

Phillip Pollard

Age- 43

Education- Studied Public Administration at Auburn University

Experience- 14 years working for the City of Auburn

Occupation- Stay-at-home Dad

Phillip Pollard grew up in Huntsville but came to Auburn in 2002 as a college student. He has studied both electrical engineering and public administration at Auburn. He has been living in Ward 6 for 20 years. Pollard worked for 14 years with the city of Auburn. He was Coordinator for the Environmental Services Recycling and Garbage divisions when he left the company. He has been a stay-at-home dad for four years.

Pollard says a conversation with his son on civics spurred him to run for office. He said he had been considering doing volunteer work and there was nothing more volunteer than city council.

“The more I thought about it, the more important it's been to me, and so it's kind of brought me to this point,” Pollard said. “My slogan is vote tough and vote local.”

If elected, Pollard says he will ask the tough questions. He feels his experience working for the city will be beneficial as he got to see many decision from the ground up. He doesn’t believe you have to be a career politician to do the job right as long as you have a good head on your shoulders. He says he is for smaller government and do more with what the city already has.

“The choices we make now are going to be the choices that are going to determine the next 20-50 years of what this town is going to be” Pollard said.