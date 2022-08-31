 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AU BASEBALL

Watch now: Sonny DiChiara delivers walk-off game-winner for Rocket City Trash Pandas

  • Updated
  • 0
NCAA Auburn Oregon St Baseball

Auburn first baseman Sonny DiChiara heads back to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during a game against Oregon State in the Corvallis Super Regional on June 13 in Corvallis, Ore.

 Amanda Loman, The Associated Press

The Rocket City Trash Pandas needed a hero, they said.

Then, they said, the Thicc King took his swing.

With two on and one out down in the bottom of the ninth Wednesday night, former Auburn fan favorite Sonny DiChiara delivered a slap through the gap between first and second and sent the winning run in for a 5-4 win over the Biloxi Shuckers in Madison.

The home-town fans in the Huntsville area erupted, in video shared by the team on social media, while teammates ran onto the field to celebrate with DiChiara in the infield.

“The big fella comes through!” the radio announcer boomed into the microphone.

Watch DiChiara’s walk-off hit here.

DiChiara’s clutch hit scored Livan Soto, who hustled around from second to beat the throw at home palte.

People are also reading…

DiChiara was a big part of Auburn’s run to the College World Series this spring and, after being drafted by the Los Angeles Angels, he has plugged into Rocket City’s lineup and become a fan favorite all over again in the state of Alabama.

So far this season in 22 games, DiChiara has 18 hits with eight RBIs and one home run, batting .265.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert