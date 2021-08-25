Watch now: Watch Aubie help ring the bell at the New York Stock Exchange

Aubie helped ring the bell at the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan on Wednesday as part of a promotion for College Colors Day with the Collegiate Licensing Company.

Aubie was featured in a video on the New York Stock Exchange’s Facebook page. See the video here.

Aubie was there to ring the bell with Cocky from South Carolina, Bruiser from Baylor and Otto from Syracuse.

The bell signals the opening or closing of the day’s trading at the New York Stock Exchange and celebrities are often a part of the ceremony.

The mascots joined Corey Moss, the CEO of Collegiate Licensing Company, who was promoting College Colors Day on Sept. 3.

“It was a holiday that was starting about 17 years ago to celebrate the back-to-school season, the kickoff of college football,” Moss said on a video posted to the NYSE Facebook page. “We just wanted fans, alumni, students to really show their pride, their passion, and their traditions for their favorite colleges and universities.”

As Moss encouraged fans to log on to collegecolorsday.com, Aubie pantomimed typing on a phone with his tail — and, of course, when video host Judy Shaw turned to Aubie, he held his heart.

“Because there’s alumni, there’s fans, you don’t have to have gone to a particular school to love Auburn or love South Carolina, because you can just be a fan of those institutions,” Moss said in the video. “So we want people to show off their pride, show of their support, wear their gear on Sept. 3, hashtag it on social media, hashtag College Colors Day, to really show the traditions, the passions, that make college and college sports so great.”

