Waverly
Sunisa Lee dazzled on bars, performed stellar on the beam, then stuck the landing on vault to finish the first day of the U.S. Olympic Trials …
302 SO 8TH AVE, LANETT, AL 36863 is a 3186+- SFQT single family home built in 1940 sitting on 0.47+- acres. This property is a 5 bedroom 3 bat…
Sunisa Lee is soaring on the world’s stage. The Auburn Tiger is on her way to Tokyo.
Auburn QB Dematrius Davis wowed in high school thanks to excellent play for four years highlighted by a title-winning Hail Mary throw. Now, Davis wants to shine with the Tigers.
On his second day at trial, former Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes pled guilty to two felony counts Thursday, including first-degr…
"I feel like it was a set-up, and they did it on purpose," Berry said of the timing of the anthem. "I was pissed, to be honest."
An Opelika man is facing second-degree assault charges after he allegedly stabbed an East Alabama Medical Center nurse in the chest with a poc…
Former Lee County District Attorney Pro Tem Jessica Ventiere is the county’s new acting district attorney, according to orders from the Lee Co…
3 bedroom 2 bath on nice level lot with fenced backyard. Great room with wood flooring and trey ceilings.Split bedroom plan. This property has…
Auburn gymnastics’ Sunisa Lee is one step away from the world’s stage.