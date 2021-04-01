 Skip to main content
Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Clear. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

