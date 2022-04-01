 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

