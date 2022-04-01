For the drive home in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
