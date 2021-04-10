For the drive home in Opelika: Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible later at night. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Opelika. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Today's wea…
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding in your backyard? Sounds like a perfect time to go kayaking like these Jasper, Alabama, residents did on Wednesday.
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Opelika. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. There…
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. It should be …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
This evening in Opelika: Clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for t…
For the drive home in Opelika: Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the …
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunders…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…