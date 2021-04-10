 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Opelika: Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible later at night. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Opelika. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert