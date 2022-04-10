 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

